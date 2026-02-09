Accused release date out: Know when you can stream Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta's thriller Netflix on Monday announced the release date of Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta's upcoming thriller Accused across its social media platforms. Know its release date, cast, and plot details.

The makers of the upcoming thriller, Accused, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta, announced its release date on Monday, February 9, 2026. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and the Netflix film is written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani.

Viewers will be able to stream this Hindi drama-thriller on Netflix from February 27, 2026. Read on to know more about its cast and plot details.

Accused release date out

Announcing the film's release date, Netflix India wrote, "Dr. Geetika's toughest case yet. A reputed surgeon sees her reputation at stake. Watch Accused, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta, out 27 Feb, only on Netflix (sic)." Take a look below:

Social media users expressed their excitement over the film’s release date in the comments section. One user commented, "Cant wait. Superexcited." Another praised the director, who also helmed Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G, commenting. His comment read, "Anubhuti kashyap is a brilliant director. I loved Doctor G."

Accused: Plot

For the unversed, Accused tells the story of a respected doctor in London whose carefully constructed life starts to fall apart after she is accused of sexual misconduct. As scrutiny intensifies and public judgment grows, the film shows how the accusation affects her relationships and reputation, and how quickly perception can take hold when certainty is out of reach. By placing a woman at the center of the accusation, Accused explores discomfort, doubt, and a story of one woman's word against another.

Accused teaser is out

The film was announced at Netflix's grand 'Next on Netflix' event, where the first-look teaser was unveiled. The YouTube logline read, "Credibility takes years, doubt takes seconds Watch Accused, coming soon, only on Netflix #NextOnNetflixIndia (sic)." Watch Accused teaser below:

Accused: Production details

The Netflix film, Accused, is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharma Productions.

