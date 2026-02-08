Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT release: When and where to watch Naveen Polishetty and Meenaakshi Chaudhary's film Naveen Polishetty and Meenaakshi Chaudhary's film Anaganaga Oka Raju is gearing up for its OTT release this week. Find out when and where you can stream the comedy-drama online.

The Telugu comedy-drama Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is set to arrive on OTT soon. The film, which released in theatres on January 14, 2026, during Makar Sankranthi, had an average opening at the box office.

Those who missed it in cinemas will soon be able to stream it on their devices. Read on to find out when and where you can watch Anaganaga Oka Raju online.

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT release date and platform

Directed by Maari, the film Anaganaga Oka Raju will start streaming on Netflix platform from February 11, 2026. Announcing the film's OTT release date, Netflix on Sunday, February 8, 2026, wrote, "ankranthi isn’t over yet, Raju is bringing it to your home Watch Anaganaga Oka Raju on Netflix, out 11 February, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam (sic)."

Viewers can stream this comedy drama in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Anaganaga Oka Raju: Plot and trailer

The film follows the story of Raju (Naveen Polishetty) who meets a spirited girl Charulatha (Meenaakshi Chaudhary). The plot unfolds further as their story comes together at a grand wedding. The makers dropped the trailer of Anaganaga Oka Raju on January 8, 2026, across social media platforms. Take a look below:

For the unversed, the film is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under tha banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Anaganaga Oka Raju: Box office collection

Anaganaga Oka Raju collected Rs 6.15 crore on its first day and saw an increase of 20.33% on its Day 2, collecting Rs 7.4 crore. The film saw a dip of 5.41% on Day 3, collecting Rs 7 crore. On its first Saturday, it recorded its highest single-day collection of Rs 7.15 crore. However, earnings declined thereafter, and by the end of its first week, the film had earned Rs 40.65 crore in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total collection after 24 days of release stands at Rs 53.15 crore.

