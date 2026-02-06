The Raja Saab OTT release: Prabhas's horror comedy lands on Jio Hotstar but there's a catch | Deets Inside Prabhas's The Raja Saab was released on Jio Hotstar on February 6, 2026. However, the OTT release has disappointed Hindi audiences. Read further to know why.

The Raja Saab was one of the most talked-about films of 2026, however, it did not match the expectations. Featuring one of the of South Indian superstars, Prabhas, the horror-comedy film was released in theaters on January 9, 2026, and was made on a large budget and scale. Despite making an opening day record, The Raja Saab was able to mint only Rs 208.39 worldwide. However, after an underwhelming box office performance, Prabhas' Pan India release is now available on an OTT platform, but it hasn't been streamed in Hindi yet.

The Raja Saab is out on Jio Hotstar

The film was released on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar on February 6, 2026 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages

However, the film is currently not available in Hindi on Jio Hotstar, which has disappointed Hindi-speaking audiences. But it is significant to note that there are no immediate plans to release it in Hindi on the platform. Hindi viewers will have to wait a little longer.

The rights to the Hindi version of the film are reportedly exclusively with Amazon Prime Video, and the film is expected to stream there after its eight-week theatrical run is complete. It was earlier being speculated that the film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi on March 6, 2026. However, that is not the case yet.

The Raja Saab is available in English subtitles

The Raja Saab is available for streaming on Jio Hotstar in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Subtitles are also available in these languages, which can help you understand the film's dialogues in English.

About the film

Besides Prabhas, The Raja Saab also features big stars like Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhi Agarwal, Zarina Wahab and Boman Irani. Sanjay Dutt is seen opposite Prabhas. The story of this horror-comedy film revolves around a grandson and his grandmother.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming films. This list includes highly anticipated films such as Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar Part 2', Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', Hanu Raghavapudi's 'Fauji' and Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD 2', which fans are eagerly awaiting.

