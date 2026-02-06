Dhurandhar 2: Did You Know Ranveer Singh's sequel will NOT release on Netflix? Know the new OTT streamer here After the success of Dhurandhar, there's a huge buzz among fans for its second part, Dhurandhar 2. The film's poster and teaser were released on February 3, 2026. This time, there have been some major changes in the film. Read further to know what.

New Delhi:

The fourth most earning Indian film of all time, Dhurandhar, set a new benchmark at the box office with its phenomenal earnings upon release. After its theatrical run, the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer arrived on Netflix on January 30 and has been dominating the platform's charts ever since.

However, there's a major change regarding the streaming rights of the second part of Aditya Dhar's action thriller, Dhurandhar 2. Yes! Ranveer Singh's sequel will not be streamed on Netflix like the first part, but on a different OTT platform.

Major Change in Dhurandhar 2

Before the release of the Dhurandhar 2, a new poster of the film was shared on Tuesday (February 3), which also mentioned the movie's title as Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The poster also revealed a major update. The poster clearly states that the film's streaming partner is JioHotstar. This makes it clear that Dhurandhar 2 will not be available on Netflix like the first part, but on JioHotstar.

A source associated with the film's development told India Today that streaming rights are often decided through competitive bidding. While Netflix finalised the deal for the first part, JioHotstar secured the rights for the second film with a higher bid.

The source further added, 'Fans are eagerly awaiting Dhurandhar 2, and traders have already declared it a blockbuster. Given the tremendous buzz surrounding the film, it's clear that all platforms wanted to include it in their library. This time, JioHotstar has outbid Netflix and secured the streaming rights for the film.'

When will Dhurandhar 2 be released on OTT?

There is usually an eight-week gap between a theatrical release and its OTT debut. Considering this, Dhurandhar 2 could be available for streaming on JioHotstar by May 14. However, the streaming date has not yet been finalised.

Dhurandhar 2: Saregama loses music rights

But this isn't the only change in the film. The music rights for Dhurandhar 2 have also changed. While Saregama released the soundtrack for the first part, T-Series has acquired the music rights for Dhurandhar 2.

The first Dhurandhar film starred actors like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan. Aditya Dhar's film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films. It is expected that Dhurandhar 2 will be an even bigger hit than the first part.

Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theaters on March 19, coinciding with the Eid festival.

