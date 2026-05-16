Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'Raw and Undekha' gets its OTT release date; here's how fans react

New Delhi:

The wait for fans of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar is over as the uncensored version of Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Undekha, has finally locked its OTT release date. The film, which has already buzz for its storyline and performances, is now set for its digital debut.

As soon as the announcement was made, social media was flooded with reactions, with fans sharing their excitement. Here's a look at how fans react to Dhurandhar 2 OTT release update.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'Raw and Undekha' OTT release date and time confirmed

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – ‘Raw and Undekha’ will have its grand premiere on 4 June 2026 at 7 PM, while the film will begin streaming from 5 June 2026.

Sharing the announcement video, JioHotstar wrote, "Aandhi banke jo aa raha hai usse DHURANDHAR kehte hain. Watch Dhurandhar The Revenge, Raw & Undekha. Grand Digital Premiere on June 4th at 7 PM, starts streaming from June 5th only on JioHotstar (sic)." Take a look below:

How fans react to Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'Raw and Undekha' OTT release update

Fans were quick to react to the announcement of Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Undekha OTT version. One user wrote, “5 June is too late, please release it today.” Another Instagram user commented, “Excited for 5th June.”

Several comments read, “Raw and uncut version, let’s go, thank you JioHotstar,” “Woahhhhhh, raw and undekha means full uncensored,” “Love you @jiohotstar, thank you so much, we are ready for this,” and “Finally, the wait is almost over. One of the best film series of Dec 2025 & March 2026.”

Also Read: Dhurandhar Part 2 OTT release date out: Know the exact streaming time of the uncensored version