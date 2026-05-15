Dhurandhar Part 2 OTT release date out: Know the exact streaming time, 'raw and undekha' version to premiere

New Delhi:

After creating a storm at the box office, Dhurandhar The Revenge is now gearing up for its digital premiere on JioHotstar. The Ranveer Singh-led action thriller will begin streaming on June 4, 2026, but the platform is planning something bigger than a regular OTT release.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: OTT release date and time

Before the film officially drops, viewers will get access to a special 30-minute pre-show starting at 7 pm. The segment will include candid conversations with the cast, behind-the-scenes stories, fun moments from the sets, and insights into how the film came together. The movie will then be available for all subscribers on JioHotstar from June 5 onwards.

One of the major highlights of the premiere is that audiences will get to watch the RAW & Undekha version of the film. According to the platform, the movie will stream in its original and unfiltered format, allowing viewers to experience the scale, action, and storytelling exactly the way the makers intended.

The first part of Dhurandhar is streaming on Netflix.

Aditya Dhar talks about Dhurandhar Part 2 OTT release

Talking about Dhurandhar 2 OTT release, director Aditya Dhar said, “Dhurandhar The Revenge has been an incredibly special journey for all of us, and we’re excited to now bring the film to audiences on JioHotstar through this unique premiere experience. The film has always been rooted in scale, intensity, and emotion, and I’m looking forward to audiences across the country experiencing it on the platform from June 4 onwards.”

Speaking on the premiere, Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar said, “As the nation’s premier entertainment destination, our endeavour has always been to continually reimagine how audiences engage with blockbuster storytelling. With Dhurandhar The Revenge, the vision was to create an experience that transcends the conventional movie premiere and transforms into a large-scale cultural viewing moment. Today’s audiences are seeking deeper immersion and participation and this premiere has been designed to deliver exactly that. From presenting the film in its original, unfiltered form to curating a premiere experience designed for digital audiences, every aspect of the experience has been thoughtfully crafted to make it more immediate, immersive, and engaging for viewers across the country”.

Backed by Jio Studios and produced under B62 Studios, the film has been written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and several others in key roles. The high-octane spy action thriller has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film’s digital premiere is expected to be one of JioHotstar’s biggest streaming events of the year.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 exploding soon: Jio Hotstar hints at OTT release amid Raw and Undekha surge