Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to Eternals: OTT movie releases in January 2022

As various state governments have decided to shut down cinema halls in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in India, viewers will be relying on OTT releases for entertainment in the coming time. In January, digital platforms will see a mix of Hindi, regional and international films releases that will vie for the audience's attention. Here's a look at movie releases that you should look out for this month.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

After impressing cinema-going audiences with their fresh storytelling, Abhishek Kapoor directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has released on Netflix on January 7. It stars Vaani Kapoor as a trans woman and Ayushmann Khurrana as a cross-functional athlete in a touching tale of human emotions, tempered with comedy and romance.

Eternals

After the worldwide release last year during the pandemic, Marvel Studios' Eternals is finally set to arrive on Disney+Hotstar in India on January 12. It includes a star-studded cast of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Don Lee among others and boasts of elaborate VFX and action sequences. Eternals is directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao.

Unpaused: Naya Safar

The Hindi anthology Unpaused: Naya Safar will showcase five unique stories portraying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people, will premiere globally on Prime Video from January 21. The anthology, which binds together the emotions of love, longing, fear and friendship and hope, has been brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM and Nagraj Manjule.

Bro Daddy

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film Bro Daddy is to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 26. The film marks Prithviraj’s second directorial venture after his hit 2019 political thriller Lucifer, which also featured Mohanlal. Bro Daddy is billed as a fun, family drama.

Anbarivu

Tamil film Anbarivu, featuring actors Hiphop Adhi and Kashmira Pradeshi, has released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 7. It will have Hiphop Adhi playing a dual role for the first time. Anbarivu is a family drama that revolves around two twins who get parted during their childhood due to family differences and political power play. As the story unfolds, we find out whether the two will be able to reunite a broken family.

Apart from these five movie releases, TV's famed actor Kapil Sharma is also set to make his digital debut with the Netflix comedy special I'm Not Done Yet. It premieres on Netflix on January 28. Meanwhile, Harry Potter's 20th-anniversary reunion special Return To Hogwarts has premiered on January 1 on Amazon Prime Video and is being watched and enjoyed by Potterheads and others alike.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise is having a glorious run at the box office across India and internationally. It may also premiere on OTT later this month. As of now, Amazon Prime Video has purchased streaming rights for Pushpa but the premiere date is not finalised yet.