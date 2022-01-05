Kapil Sharma Is Not Done Yet: Comedian to make OTT debut with Netflix comedy special, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma

From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai, Kapil Sharma has been entertaining the audience for a while now, but he is not done yet! The comedian is all set to tickle some funny bones, this time on Netflix with his first comedy special marking his streaming debut. 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet', releasing on January 28, 2022, reveals Kapil in a never before seen avatar. s he gets candid about his life’s journey and shares it all in his own fun and relatable way in his first ever Netflix Comedy Special.

Kapil also took to social media to share the news and followed it with a video announcement. "Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand up special “Kapil Sharma: I m not done yet”! #kapilsharmaonnetflix @NetflixIndia @netflix @beingustudios @GoswamiAnukalp," he captioned the post on Twitter. ​Here's a sneak peek into the special:

The comedian who has also starred in films like "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon" and "Firangi" is known for his popular comedy show, "The Kapil Sharma Show". It has been regaling fans since 2016.

Talking about his digital debut, Kapil at the announcement of his digital debut said, said, "I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity."

"I always wanted to be on the streaming giant but I didn't have their number. It's a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon," the statement added.