Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harry Potter Reunion Twitter Review: Potterhead's get emotional as they relive Hogwarts days

The 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special episode finally aired in India leaving several fans nostalgic. The episode reunited the major cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Mark Williams, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ralph Fiennes.

The episode brought back several memories about the Wizarding World for the Potterheads. To some it was a retreat of sorts while to others it was a gush of emotions, the royal fandom could not have asked for a better way to kickstart their new year. To no surprise, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts trended worldwide on Twitter. The Potterheads took to social media and expressed how the show made them feel. One of the users said, "feel so happy and full today." Another said, "Now why did they have to go and end the reunion with “always”, I’m about to wake up my whole fam with my sobbing #HarryPotter #HarryPotter20thAnniversary."

Check out the Tweets to know how fans celebrated the immortal legacy of a revered franchise.

The special also witnessed several tributes for the franchise stars who died over the years. It paid tribute to late co-stars Richard Harris, who played the original Albus Dumbledore in 'Sorcerer's Stone' and 'Chamber of Secrets'; Richard Griffiths, who played Vernon Dursley; John Hurt, who played Garrick Ollivander; McCrory who played Draco Malfoy's mom Narcissa and Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' is currently available to stream on HBO Max and on Amazon Prime Video in India.