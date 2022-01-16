Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GOWTHAMSEP12 Bigg Boss Tamil OTT season to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from THIS date

Disney+ Hotstar is set to exclusively launch its first-ever OTT exclusive season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss Tamil" from January 30, the streamer announced on Sunday. The OTT version of the show is titled "Bigg Boss Ultimate". Superstar Kamal Haasan, who has hosted five seasons of the show on TV since 2017, will also host "Bigg Boss Ultimate" on the platform, which will see the return of some contestants from season one to four.

Haasan, 67, said he is thrilled to be a part of the maiden OTT version of "Big Boss" Tamil. "I’m extremely excited to continue staying in touch with you by hosting the OTT version as well. The new format is now available 24/7 to engage and entertain you more. I am 100 percent confident that you will find this whole new experience refreshing and interesting," the actor said in a statement.

According to the makers, the OTT season will reunite some of the most "popular and celebrated contestants, giving them a second chance to claim the coveted title, win over the audience and redeem themselves".

A spokesperson from Disney+ Hotstar said the team intends to elevate the "entertainment experience" with the latest show. "The addition of this one-of-a-kind show on Disney+ Hotstar is a definitive step to bringing top-notch, cutting edge entertainment experiences to Tamil audiences. We want to continue to provide entertainment experiences that are high in quality in a manner that viewers can immerse themselves in stories we want to tell," the statement read.

According to the makers, the team has made "innovative changes" to the format of the show to keep audiences engaged throughout the season. "The most exciting of the innovations is the 24hr feed, which will allow fans to watch what's happening in the Bigg Boss house throughout the day. This novel, immersive experience is bound to be a big draw for audiences," the statement added.