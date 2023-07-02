Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri gets evicted after kiss with Jad Hadid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKANKSHA PURI Akanksha Puri

Akankasha Puri remained in the spotlight ever since she entered Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Mika Di Voti winner took a late entry after the panel during the premiere night decided not to send her inside the house. This week remained controversial for the reality show due to two big incidents that took place among the inmates.

The Weekend Ka Vaar was indeed heavy as host Salman Khan bashed the contestants over their performance during the week. According to the latest reports, Akanksha Puri has been evicted from the house due to lesser votes as compared to Jiya Shankar. This week, Akanksha Puri was nominated with Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan. The eviction episode will premiere on JioCinema tonight.

Akanksha Puri's journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house was a roller coaster. After entering the show a day late, the actor was put in jail by the inmates for being fake. She made a comeback and performed extremely well during the tasks. However, her spirit to win backfired after she kissed co-contestant Jad Hadid for 30 seconds. The steamy kiss became the talk of the town and the duo triggered social media trends.

However, host Salman Khan expressed disappointment and schooled all the contestants, including Akanksha and Jad, for letting that happen in his show. Salman also said something like this never happened in his show. He said, "Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha." Further, Salman also schooled Avinash Sachdeva for giving this dare to Akanksha and Jad. The viral kiss took the internet by storm. While a section of social media found it steamy, others slammed the makers and the contestant for such content on OTT.

After Akanksha Puri's elimination, contestants who are competing are—Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdeva, and Jiya Shankar.

