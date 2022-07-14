Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
Bigg Boss Kannada OTT on Voot: Kiccha Sudeep is host; know date, contestants & how to watch

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: South superstar Kiccha Sudeep will be taking up hosting duties for the new season of Bigg Boss. Are you excited about the reality show? Know all about it here.

| New Delhi
Updated on: July 14, 2022 16:13 IST
Bigg Boss Kannada OTT
Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss Kannada OTT

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT on Voot: Since last year, Bigg Boss has taken the OTT route. apart from the reality tv show, there's also a 24*7 live show that goes by the name Bigg Boss OTT. Last year, the Hindi version, won by Divya Agarwal, grabbed many eyeballs and now as result, the popular reality show is also having its regional format. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is the latest one to be announced. The crowd favourite, ‘Abhinaya Chakravarti' of Kannada film industry Kiccha Sudeep will be hosting the show in an all-new format. 

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Host

Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep is all set to host the first-ever OTT edition of the 'Bigg Boss Kannada'. Speaking on the launch, Kiccha Sudeep said “As the host for 8 exciting seasons, Bigg Boss Kannada holds a special place in my heart. This year, we’re glad to bring an entertaining twist to the tale with the first ever OTT edition. As we gear up to premier the show on Voot, I am eager to bring to the viewers an interesting format- 24x7 live action, interesting conversations, and plot twists, that will surely keep our viewers hooked as well.” 

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Premiere 

The show will start streaming on Voot in August.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Contestants

'Bigg Boss Kannada' has amassed great popularity in the previous years. With a line-up of participants with interesting back stories and its fair share of ups and downs, it has been one of the most popular shows in the reality TV segment. The confirmed contestants list of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has been kept under wraps. 

