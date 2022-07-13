IMDb Top 10 Films of 2022: The Kashmir Files gains no 1 spot leaving behind KGF 2 and RRR

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Film posters

IMDb Top 10 Films of 2022: IMDb has released the top 10 Indian films of the year so far and it is full of surprises. While films like Gangubai Kathiawadi. KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR were among the expected films, it was surprising to see that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did not make it to the list despite having a successful run at the box office. The Kashmir Files, which turned out to be a sleeper hit at the ticket window topped the list leaving behind big South Indian tentpoles.

Other than these films, 2022 also saw a rush of some really good films that owned their place at the box office and are among the Most Popular Indian Films. Films like Vikram, Jhund, Runway 34, Samrat Prithviraj and Hridayam among others made it to the list of the Most Popular Indian Films of 2022 released so far.

Check out most popular Indian movies of 2022 (so far), according to IMDb users in India:

The Kashmir Files K.G.F: Chapter 2 RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) Gangubai Kathiawadi Vikram Jhund Samrat Prithviraj Runway 34 A Thursday Hridayam

Rather than base its rankings on box office, small statistical samplings, or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list based on IMDbPro data on the page views of IMDb users in India. The films listed are in consideration of all the movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and July 5, 2022 and that have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher, these 10 titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data.

Which among these is your favourite film?

