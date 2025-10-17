Baaghi 4 OTT release: When and where to watch Tiger Shroff’s action film online Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 released in theatres on September 5, 2025, and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The action-thriller can be rented for Rs 349 before its wider OTT release. The film, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu, earned Rs 77 crore worldwide.

Tiger Shroff's action thriller film 'Baaghi 4', which was released on September 5, 2025, is now available to stream on an OTT platform. Those who missed it in theatres can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, but there's a catch. The movie is currently available for rental basis.

Directed by Harsha, 'Baaghi 4' is the fourth instalment in the hit 'Baaghi' franchise. Alongside Tiger Shroff, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and others in key roles. Tiger Shroff's fans eager for the OTT release can now check how to stream the film online

Where to watch Baaghi 4 online?

The Bollywood movie 'Baaghi 4' is currently available to stream on the OTT platform Prime Video; however, viewers must rent the film for Rs 349 to watch it immediately, or wait until it becomes available to all subscribers.

It must be noted that the movie 'Baaghi 4' didn't perform well at the box office upon its release. Critics have given this movie 2.3 stars out of 10 on IMDb. This movie marks the Bollywood debut of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

Baaghi 4: India and worldwide box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Baaghi 4' collected Rs 77 crore at the worldwide box office. Its net collection in India stands at Rs 52.1 crore, while its overseas collection stands at Rs 14.8 crore.

Tiger Shroff's known films and his Bollywood debut

Tiger Shroff's notable performances include 'War', 'Heropanti', 'Baaghi', and 'A Flying Jatt'. He made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Heropanti in 2014. He was cast opposite Kriti Sanon.

