Delhi Crime Season 3 release date announced: When is Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi's Netflix series releasing? Shefali Shah's Netflix series Delhi Crime Season 3 will release on November 13, 2025. Huma Qureshi will be seen in the role of the antagonist this time.

New Delhi:

Following the tremendous success of the first two seasons of Netflix's popular crime drama series, Delhi Crimes, its third installment is also gearing up for its release. On Thursday, Netflix announced the release date of India’s only International Emmy Award-winning drama series, Delhi Crime Season 3.

In February of this year, the streamer had official announced the third season by releasing a short video, which also provided a glimpse into the upcoming story. And on October 16, the makers have shared another video to tease the fans, featuring the star cast including Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi.

When is Delhi Crime Season 3 releasing

Netflix shared the date announcement video, which revealed that Shefali Shah's Netflix series will release on November 13, 2025. It is significant to note that the first two seasons of Delhi Crime were well by the audiences.

Watch the date announcement video here:

Delhi Crime Season 3 star cast

While Shefali Shah will be seen reprising her role of DIG Vartika Chaturvedi aka Madam Sir, Bollywood actress, Huma Qureshi is the new addition to the star cast. The actress will be seen in the role of 'Badi didi,' a lead of human trafficking ring.

Other than then, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Jaya Bhattacharya, Kelly Dorji and Anshumaan Pushkar will also be seen in Delhi Crime Season 3.

Delhi Crime Season 3 plot

Just like the previous two seasons, Delhi Crime Season 3 is also inspired from real-life incident. The third part will revolve around large-scale human trafficking. Shefali Shah will be investigating this heinous crime. The story will depict how helpless people feel in the face of evil in society. The third season seem more thrilling, intense and emotionally riveting than season 2.

