All That Breathes OTT release: Here's where to watch Shaunak Sen's Oscar-nominated documentary

All That Breathes has made India proud by winning several awards at international film festivals. Though it couldn't win against RRR and The Elephant Whisperers as Oscars winners this year as it lost out the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film to Navalny at the 95th edition of the prestigious awards earlier this month. It's a good news for all the fans in India that the Oscar-nominated documentary will now be available on the streaming giants Disney Plus Hotstar.

All That Breathes has released on the Disney+ Hotstar platform on Wednesday, March 22. However, its presence on the OTT giant may be short-lived as Disney+ Hotstar has ended its partnership with HBO as a part of the cost-cutting measure and will be removing all HBO content from its library from April 1. Earlier, the documentary film's rights were picked up by HBO and have been available in the United States on HBO and its streaming service HBO Max since February 7.

All That Breathes" is a Delhi-set documentary which follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites. The critically-acclaimed film previously won the 'World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary' at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

A few days ago, Reacting to missing out on an Oscar win, Shaunak shared a bunch of pictures from the Academy Awards on his Instagram and wrote a long note. "So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement/support since yesterday. We were low for about an hour, but we're soon distracted into equanimity amidst the whirl of glittery people and things. The brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter," the filmmaker said.

