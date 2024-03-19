Yodha Box Office Report: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer DROPS drastically on Monday, earns only THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Yodha

Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead role, has failed to maintain its pace at the box office on Monday. As per Sacnilk, the film dropped drastically on Day 1 and failed its first Monday test. Yodha earned just Rs 2.15 crore on Day 4, taking the total collections to Rs 19 crore, as per the portal.

Day-wise collections of the film

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 4.1 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 5.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 7 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 2.15 crore

Total - Rs 19 crore

Movie Review

India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review for the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer wrote, ''Overall, Yodha is a good watch and you will love Sidharth Malhotra again as a man in uniform. He could have been better in terms of a lover boy in the film, but since Yodha is more about action, that tangent can surely be ignored. It is also filled with numerous twists, which keeps you on the edge of your seats.''

On Friday, Sidharth's wife Kiara Advani also reviews Yodha and shared her views on the film on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram under the Stories section, Kiara shared a picture from the climax scene in the film and wrote, ''@sidmalhotra you've made us all SO proud! Your Best.'' Praising the directors of Yodha, she mentioned, ''One of the best in this genre #Sagar #Pushkar. I can't believe this is your first.''

About Yodha

Adaalat fame actor Ronit Roy will be seen playing Sid's father in this film. However, the makers have not yet revealed the face of Yodha's antagonist in the trailer.

The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Yodha will also mark another collaborative effort between Amazon Prime Video, Mentor Disciple Entertainment, and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

