Yodha Box Office Report: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer continues to STRUGGLE, mints THIS much on Day 5

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani-starrer Yodha is struggling at the box office and managed to cross Rs 20 crore mark after five days of its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk.com, the action drama minted just Rs 2.30 crore on Tuesday, taking the totla collections to Rs 21.30 crore after Day 5.

Yodha was released in theatres alongside Adah Sharma-starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story. However, Yodha clearly outshined Bastar at the box office but couldn't manage to churn out big and create that magic, which is expected from a Dharma Productions' film normally.

As per the portal, Yodha had an overall 11.40 percent occupancy on Tuesday, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Day-wise collections of Yodha

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 4.1 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 5.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 7 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 2.15 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 2.30 crore

Total - Rs 21.30 crore

About the film

The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna. It delivers high-octane action and is based on a rescue operations led by Yodha Task Force Commanding Officer Arun Katyal. Apart from these, the movie also features Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Bharadwaj, SM Zaheer, and several others in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, with Sagar Ambre credited as the writer alongside directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film marks Siddharth Malhotra's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of one and a half years since the release of Thank God in 2022, showcasing his collaboration once again with producer Karan Johar.

