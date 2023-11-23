'Yeh kya Aloo ji?': Alia Bhatt gets miffed with paps, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and sought-after actresses in Bollywood. Many Bollywood celebrities appeared for the GQ Men of the Year Awards recently including Karan Johar, Ali Fazal, Mouni Roy and Konkana Sen Sharma among others. Alia Bhatt was one of them who made a stylish entrance. For the event, she wore a red outfit from Gucci but what caught everyone's attention was her shoes, which had massive heels. GQ India's official Instagram handle and paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared a video of her walk on the red carpet of the event.

As she arrived for the photos, paps called her Aalu Ji, She asked, "Yeh kya naya shuru kiya hai Aalu Ji, before striking a few poses for the flashing cameras. A paparazzo also asked her about her daughter Raha. when she made an OK sign and a heart sign with her hands. Alia won the Outstanding Achievement award at the event.

Alia Bhatt recently appeared on Karan Johar's show along with our sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. The Bollywood actress was at her candid best, addressed the wipe it off controversy and even insisted that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, is the total opposite of what people think of him. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog among others. The film turned out to be a hit and garnered positive reviews.

