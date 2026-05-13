Why is Mandana Karimi trending? All about the actress leaving India after 16 years

New Delhi:

Iranian model and actor Mandana Karimi has announced that she is leaving India after spending nearly 16 years in the country. The actor shared the update during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, where she spoke candidly about the emotional decision and the changes ahead in her life.

What did Mandana Karimi say about leaving India?

Responding to a fan who asked whether she had left Mumbai for good and if she would miss the city, Mandana posted a video from the airport and said, "I never could imagine or believe that I could say, but Goodbye India."

She further added, "This is going to be hard. But after almost 16 years in India, it's finally, leaving behind my second home... and here it is to new beginnings. New country, new home, new everything."

Mandana Karimi previously said she is not returning to Iran

Earlier this year, in March, Mandana had clarified that although she was moving out of India, she would not be returning to Iran. She explained that she had been banned from her home country a decade ago. Earlier this year, while speaking to NDTV, Mandana discussed security concerns about her decision to leave India. "I am, because of security reasons. I can't share details until I am out. My way of supporting Iran in India. Being so vocal about the reality. Calling out officials. And not giving up. There are many reasons. My fight has been there for years in India. And now it just doesn't make sense."

Mandana Karimi's work front

On the professional front, Mandana Karimi was last seen in the 2022 Netflix film, Thar. She has largely stayed away from films in recent years and was also seen in the reality show Lock Upp in 2022. She was also part of Roy, Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Bigg Boss 9, Ishqbaaaz, and The Casino.

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