Why did PM Modi invoke Raj Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty during his address to Indian diaspora in Moscow?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Russia and stressed the strong bond between the two nations. During his address to the Indian diaspora in Moscow, PM Modi mentioned Bollywood icons Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty as the main reasons for the strengthening of friendship between India and Russia.

While addressing the Indian community in Moscow, PM Modi spoke about the classic Bollywood song "Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani" from Raj Kapoor's 1955 film "Shree 420". PM Modi also mentioned another popular Bollywood veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, known for his popular song Disco Dancer. Our cinema took the relations between India and Russia forward. This statement of PM Modi is now going viral on social media.

On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to mind of every Indian is India's all-weather friend (sukh-dukh ka saathi) and a trusted ally. No matter how much the temperature goes down to minus during the winter season in Russia, India-Russia friendship is always in 'plus', full of warmth. India-Russia relations are built on strong foundations of mutual trust and mutual respect," he said.

"I want to thank all of you for coming here. I have not come here alone, I have come with a lot of things. I have brought with me the fragrance of the soil of India. I have brought with me the love of 140 crore countrymen," he said in his opening remarks. Noting that it has been a full month since he took oath as the Prime Minister for the third time, Modi vowed to work with three times the strength at three times the speed.

Raj Kapoor has given some iconic movies and was called as the greatest Showman of Indian cinema. In ‘Shree 420’ starred Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Its song ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ became famous and the film was one of the highest-grossing films of 1955. Mithun Chakraborty rose to fame with his 1982 film Disco Dancer. His dance moves and acting skills impressed the viewers.

