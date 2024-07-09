'Tauba Tauba' trend: Nora Fatehi blushes, dances to her mention in the song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi enjoys a huge fan base due to her impressive dancing abilities. She made her sensational entry into the showbiz world almost a decade ago and featured in several chartbuster songs. Now, a video of her dancing to Tauba Tauba is going viral on social media. In the clip, Nora Fatehi grooves to a particular line from the song: "Baaz teri sohniye sareli noori vargi, Jadon lak hilda ae ohda tan Nora lagdi".

Along with the clip, she wrote in the caption, "Nora Lag di...@karanaujla @boscomartis U killed it! All the best to the entire team @karanjohar @vickykaushal". Fans went gaga seeing her reacting to the song and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Husn Tera Tauba Tauba". Another user wrote, "Jado lak Hilda odo to naura lgdi". "You're the reason we're loving the song so much!! Can't get enough of hearing your name in it! #NoraLagdi", wrote the third user.

The song is sung by the Punjabi singing sensation and very well-known singer Karan Aujla. He did just not sing but wrote the lyrics himself for the song. In the song, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla look cool in shades and exude swag and charm with their moves. While Triptii Dimri looks stunning in the song.

'Bad Newz', the film directed by Bollywood director Anand Tiwari will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024. The movie will have Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles along with Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles. Also, Ananya Pandey will be seen doing a cameo in the movie. 'Bad Newz' is gonna be full of entertainment for which the audience can't wait.

The trailer of the upcoming film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk was launched on June 28, 2024. The audience loved the teaser promising perfect comedy scenes and lots of fun in the movie. The trailer starts with a note "Comes a 'rare' comedy inspired by true events." In the trailer, Tripti is seen confused as she doesn't have any idea who the real father of the baby with whom she is pregnant. Whether the baby belongs to Vicky or Ammy Virk. She goes to her friend's clinic who is a doctor.

Also Read: Agatha All Along: Kathryn Hahn set to reprise her role in Marvel series, release date announced

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant haldi: Aaditya Thackeray all smiles with turmeric smeared face