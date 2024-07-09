Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant haldi: Aaditya Thackeray all smiles with turmeric smeared face

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant haldi

Anant Ambani's wedding festivities started on Wednesday. All the glimpses of this celebration are going viral on social media at this time, in which glimpses of guests' arrival to the rituals performed in the ceremony have been seen. As expected, the event was a star-studded affair, attended by a who's who of Bollywood.

Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday were just a few of the big names spotted arriving at the venue. Many celebrities were seen leaving Antilia after the ceremony, playfully covered in haldi.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

Before the haldi ceremony, the mameru ceremony was celebrated. In Gujarati culture, the custom of mosalu is observed a few days before the wedding ceremony. The groom's mother's side of the family, in this case Nita Ambani's, visited the home in Mosalu to bless the couple and bring gifts and offerings. Her mother, Smt. Purnima Dalal, and her sister, Ms. Mamta Dalal, led the delegation. A customary set of presents known as "Mameru" was given to the bride and groom by the groom's maternal aunts and relatives. Mosalu and Mameru are a reflection of how the extended family is treated and included in wedding celebrations.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are scheduled to tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Following their grand wedding, the Ambani family plans to hold an Aashirwad ceremony on July 13, with a lavish wedding reception to follow on July 14, as detailed in the wedding invitation.

Earlier, the Ambanis organised two lavish pre-wedding events in Jamnagar and Europe, featuring performances by celebrities such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys, and Diljit Dosanjh, among others, for their esteemed guests. The couple recently celebrated a dazzling sangeet evening at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, featuring performances from Bollywood's elite and the Ambani family. The highlight of the event was Justin Bieber's electrifying performance, captivating the audience with his hit songs.

