Agatha All Along: Kathryn Hahn set to reprise her role in Marvel series, release date announced

Marvel has brought back a new live-action series for the audience to watch. The most awaited teaser trailer of 'Agatha All Along' series is out. Rapidly, the first trailer caught the audience's attention. In this series, Kathryn Hahn will be in the role of Agatha Harkness which she developed in WandaVision. No doubt, fans would be super excited about this. It is expected that the 'Agatha All Along' story will continue from WandaVision's final season, in which Agatha was seen stuck in a spell and how she overcame it.

Viewers are going to see the journey of Agatha Harkness as she evolves old allies to regain her powers that were lost during her thrilling encounter with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). In the trailer of Agatha All Along, Agatha is seen trapped in the swell from which she tries to free herself. But her efforts will not go in vain. Joe Locke who is going to play a mysterious person in the series will help her to get free from the spell in return for the commitment that she will accompany him down the famed Witches' Road. However, after getting free from the spell, Agatha finds she has lost all her powers and now, she will attempt to get the powers back.

Check out the trailer:

The first teaser trailer tries to have a blend of various genres, starting with a murder mystery case as Agatha examines Wanda Maximoff's death slowly progressing to the horror-fantasy genre that includes witches and magic spells. Agatha All Along, the upcoming Marvel series have the star cast of Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp and more. WandaVision writer, Jac Schaeffer is the main writer Agatha All Along series and also the executive producer. Along with Jac, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum and Mary Livanos are also the executive producers. This action series has been directed by Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Before the official announcement of this series, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote a hit song Agatha All Along which became popular after the release on the seventh episode of WandaVision. The song showed that Kathryn Hahn's character is different from what is seen. The song won an Emmy in the best original music and lyrics category. Agatha All Along series is all set to launch on September 18, 2024, on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

