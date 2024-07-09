'Industry is in a creative crisis...', Karan Johar on shift in the audience's taste

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar

Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers in the Bollywood industry who is known for his grandeur not just in his films but also in his real life. Not only has he launched several actors in the entertainment industry but has also set a niche for himself through his work in films. According to a report in PTI, the actor recently spoke about the creative crisis in the industry.

In an interview with journalist Faye D'Souza for her YouTube channel, the producer spoke at length about what's ailing the Hindi film industry which had a dismal six months at the box office. "Right now, the industry is in a creative crisis. We are going through a situation where we have to. We are managing footfalls, versus reality versus star remuneration versus studios collapsing at our end and there's a lot of drama happening in our business, which, I think, we have to take stock of," Johar said, dismissing stories of being an all-powerful producer who makes or breaks careers."

The "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'' director said he is not the don or the "flag bearer" of nepotism as he is made out to be in a certain segment of media. Like many, he is just trying to keep his company, which is doing well, and sustainable in these trying times. Asked what could have led to this crisis in the film industry, the filmmaker said it has to do with many factors, primarily the shift in the audience's taste, which has become "definitive".

The filmmaker believes the directors of his time, who have grown on the fodder of a certain kind of cinema, don't understand the "need of heartland India". "They don't know it because they have never watched those movies in the cinema halls. They have grown up on internet content where everything is aspirational or Hollywood cinema. But some of those movies just don't work in India," he said, adding that films don't fail, budgets do.

Karan Johar's latest directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film traces the love story of Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt, and Rocky Randhawa, played by Ranveer Singh. The couple falls in love with each other while trying to revive their grandparents' relationship. However, they need their family's approval to get married to each other. The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. Besides the impressive cast, the film also received applause for its music. The film garnered great numbers at the box office.

