Who is Hanumankind? Real name, rise to fame and why he's suddenly everywhere

New Delhi:

Indian rapper Hanumankind has become the talk of the internet following the massive success of his 2024 track 'Big Dawgs'. The song's worldwide success helped him gain massive recognition, making him popular across music platforms and social media.

Along with his other achievements, the singer-rapper recently made his Bollywood singing debut with the blockbuster film Dhurandhar. He also received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his track. Read on to know more about his real name, rise to fame, and why he is suddenly everywhere on the internet.

Hanumankind performs at India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match

The singer recently delivered a high-energy performance at the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026, performing his hit song Big Dawgs, which was widely loved by the audience.

What is Hanumankind's real name?

For the unversed, Hanumankind's real name is Sooraj Cherukat, and he hails from Kerala, India.

Why did Hanumankind suddenly become so popular?

Hanumankind rose to fame with his 2024 track Big Dawgs, featuring Kalmi. The song went viral on TikTok and YouTube, and its official music video has garnered over 283 million views on YouTube (at the time of writing). It even secured a spot on the Billboard Global 200.

Also Read: Maya Hawke, Stranger Things actor, marries Christian Lee Hutson in a private ceremony on Valentine's Day