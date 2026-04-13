When Tom Cruise visited Asha Bhosle's UK restaurant and ordered the same dish twice

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle, who reigned over people's hearts for decades with her evergreen melodies, is no longer amongst us. She breathed her last at the age of 92; however, her voice and her songs will forever immortalise her legacy. Apart from music, Asha Tai had a profound love for preparing delicious meals. Consequently, numerous restaurants bearing her name have been established worldwide. Intriguingly, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise himself has lauded the food served at one of these establishments.

When Tom Cruise visited Asha Tai's restaurant

August 21, 2021, became a memorable day for the Birmingham-based 'Asha's' restaurant when Tom Cruise made a sudden, unannounced visit. At that time, the world was gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and restaurants were slowly getting back on their feet. In such an atmosphere, the sudden arrival of a major superstar came as nothing short of a delightful surprise for the staff. As it happened, Tom Cruise was in Birmingham at the time for the filming of his movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. He was accompanied by the film's director, Christopher McQuarrie.

At the restaurant, Tom Cruise ordered the Chicken Tikka Masala. He enjoyed it so much that he ordered the very same dish a second time, though this time, he requested a spicier version. In addition to this, he also savored the Palak Paneer. His evident appreciation delighted the restaurant staff immensely and, in a playful, lighthearted manner, they affectionately dubbed him 'Two Tikka Tom.'

The restaurant's proprietor, Asha Bhosle, also expressed her joy regarding this occasion. Taking to social media, she wrote that she was delighted to learn that Tom Cruise had enjoyed the food at 'Asha's'. At the time, a photograph taken of her outside the restaurant went rapidly viral on social media.

Asha Bhosle and her restaurants

The 'Asha's' restaurant chain was launched in Dubai, when Sheikh Mana bin Khalifa Al Maktoum partnered with Asha Bhosle to establish it. The chefs at this restaurant were personally trained by Asha Bhosle herself, a factor that gave the cuisine served there its unique distinction. In fact, Asha Bhosle has harbored a passion for cooking since her childhood. While traveling with her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, she discovered and mastered dishes from various regions. This very experience is subsequently reflected in the menu of her restaurants.

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle's home and kitchen have also shared a deep-rooted connection with the world of Bollywood. Her husband, RD Burman, was an avid food lover and their home frequently played host to gatherings attended by film stars. These guests included such legendary names as Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle, legendary singer and Padma Vibhushan recipient cremated with state honours