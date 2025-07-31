War 2’s first song Aavan Jaavan is out, and it’s everything fans hoped for | Watch Hrithik and Kiara light up the screen in War 2’s first song Aavan Jaavan. Released on Kiara’s birthday, the romantic track has taken over social media.

The makers of the action spy thriller film 'War 2' have released the first song from the film on Thursday, July 31, 2025, and within a few hours, it created a stir on social media. This song is special for Kiara Advani as it was released on her 34th birthday, and the Yash Raj banner's movie 'War 2' marks her first movie after welcoming her daughter with her husband and Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram handle, Kiara Advani shared the 'Aavan Jaavan' song with the caption that reads, "Feel the love, feel the music... Groove to the beats of #AavanJaavan Song out now *link in bio* #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!"

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's chemistry in 'Aavan Jaavan'

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the new song 'Aavan Jaavan' from War 2 is winning hearts. This is the first time they are seen together on screen, and fans are loving their stylish looks and dance moves. Their fresh pairing has added more excitement to the film.

In the newly released song 'Aavan Jaavan', a sweet bond can be seen between Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. As the duo drive across the countryside on a scooter, they dance on the streets of Italy and make wishes. If you remember Kiara Advani's bikini scene from the official trailer of the film, then you will be able to see a glimpse of that scene in this song.

War 2 song 'Aavan Jaavan' is out now

About War 2 and its cast

The film 'War 2' is set to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, a day before India's Independence Day, clashing with Rajinikanth's action film 'Coolie'. Besides Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood film also stars South superstar Jr NTR in the lead roles. In this film, Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal, Jr NTR as Vikram, and Kiara Advani will be seen as Kayva Luthra.

