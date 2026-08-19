Yami Gautam takes on monsters in first look from Nayyi Navelli; film to release on Dussehra

New Delhi:

Yami Gautam has announced her next film after the award-winning Haq. Titled Nayyi Navelli, the film is touted to be a fantasy family entertainer. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film is set to hit cinemas across India on Dussehra, October 16, 2026.

What is the story of Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli?

Set in Meerut, Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli follows a picture-perfect bride who seems to bring happiness to a chaotic family. But things take an unexpected turn when her brother-in-law begins to suspect that his seemingly perfect sister-in-law could actually be a daayan. The film promises a mix of fantasy, humour and family drama, with plenty of twists along the way. The makers are positioning it as a festive theatrical release for audiences to enjoy together. Take a look:

Producer Aanand L Rai talks about Nayyi Navelli

“As we saw Nayyi Navelli finally come together, there was an instant, collective realisation that this is THE Dussehra film. No other date would do it justice,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios. “Yami Gautam Dhar is brilliant and the talented ensemble cast has done a great job. This is our first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma; and they have created a remarkable movie. At Amazon MGM Studios, along with our partners at Colour Yellow, we are confident that Nayyi Navelli will be the first choice of entertainment for family audiences this Dusshera.“

Producer Aanand L Rai added, “Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience. Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories and in our first collaboration with them, we can’t wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride.”

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli will release in cinemas nationwide on October 16, 2026.

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