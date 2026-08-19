Content creator Apoorva Mukhija leaves India, moves to New York | Here's why

New Delhi:

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has started a new chapter in her life. The influencer has moved from India to New York to pursue her studies. She recently opened up about the decision and explained why she chose the city.

Apoorva Mukhija says she doesn't live in India anymore

Speaking on the podcast Untriggered By AminJaz, Apoorva said New York had always appealed to her. She had travelled to several places but felt an instant connection with the city. She eventually applied to just one college there and got accepted.

“I have travelled quite a lot, and when I landed in New York, I was like I really want to live here. There's something about this city; it's so fast, everyone is so well-dressed, the food is great and I love the architecture. I have seen New York in every single web series that I love, and so I always wanted to live there. So I applied to only one college in New York, and now I got in.”

Why Apoorva Mukhija moved to New York

Last year, Apoorva got into legal trouble after she appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, co-sharing the stage with Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani. While moving to New York had been a dream, Apoorva admitted that the change has also made her nervous. Her friends, career and familiar surroundings are still in India. She will now be living in a dorm and going back to student life while pursuing an MBA.

For Apoorva, the move is not only about education. She also wants to meet new people and experience life outside the creator circle. She said her “kaleshi aurat” phase is over and that she now understands what works for her audience when creating content.

The influencer also plans to continue making content from New York, although she admitted that her content may look different. She may not post her usual storytime videos as consistently as she did before.

Apoorva says she missed out on college life

Apoorva has always been academically strong. She holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science. She scored a 10 GPA in Class 10, 95.4% in Class 12 and graduated with an 8.4 GPA.

Despite being comfortable with studies and exams, Apoorva said she now wants to experience the fun side of college as well. Looking back at her undergraduate years in India, she felt she missed out on the college experience she wanted.

She revealed that she was in a relationship during her graduation and spent all four years with the same person. She now wants to make up for the experiences she feels she missed during those years. In essence, the move to New York is Apoorva's chance to study, meet new people and experience a different kind of student life.

Apoorva Mukhija's work

On the work front, Apoorva was last seen on Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2. She entered the reality show as an informant for two weeks and was tasked with changing the dynamics inside the house. The season eventually ended with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner.

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Apoorva Mukhija has a net worth of Rs 41 crore? Here’s what we know