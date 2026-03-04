Vijay Crishna, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father from Devdas, dies at 81

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna passed away on Wednesday. He was 81 years of age. Actor Lillete Dubey shared the news of the actor's death on Instagram. For the unversed, Vijay Crishna played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Devdas.'

The reason for the actor's death has not been disclosed by the actor.

Lillete Dubey's post

Sharing a picture with Vijay, actress Lillete Dubey wrote, "Heartbroken.. our dearest Vijay Crishna .. part of our theatre family & 'Dance like a Man' for over 25 years .. has passed away.. a man of many parts .. a brilliant actor, handsome, charming, bright with his dry tongue in cheek trademark humour, he was much loved & cherished by us all .. so many memories flood the heart & mind & overwhelm me."

She continued, RIP my Jairaj .. you will never be forgotten.. May you entertain the angels as you did us all here .. love & prayers for his lovely wife Smita, girls Nyrika & Freyan & the whole family.'

Celebs pay tribute

Commenting on the news of Jairaj's death, Anupam Kher said, 'That is so so sad. Om shanti!' Saba, sister of Saif Ali Khan, said, 'Thats very sad news. My sincere condolences to his family and all those who worked or knew him. May he rest in peace.' Nupur Asthana, the director, said, 'This is very sad news. My deepest condolences.'\

Vijay Crishna's career

Vijay Crishna was a very well-known face in Indian theatre, and he had worked there for more than two decades. He was appreciated in the English film Dance Like a Man, released in 2004, based on a play by Mahesh Dattani.

He is best remembered for playing the role of the father of Shah Rukh Khan's character in the film Devdas, released in 2002. It was a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starred Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

