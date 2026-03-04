Rajshri Deshpande diagnosed with breast cancer, shares health update: 'I'm recovering beautifully'

New Delhi:

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, known for her roles in series like Sacred Games, Black Warrent and Rangeen, has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. In her Instagram post, Rajshri also mentioned that, after undergoing several tests, she had surgery and is now recovering beautifully.

By sharing a picture of herself from her hospital bed, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 breast cancer. Read on for more details.

Rajshri Deshpande reveals breast cancer diagnosis

For the caption, Rajshri wrote, "As you're reading this it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed by Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS) a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know (sic)." Take a look below:

She further added, "We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride , but trust me it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support I feel am ready to take on the world (sic)."

Revealing details about her recovery, the Sacred Games actress wrote, "Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni @nadkarnim (@kokilabenhospital) his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead (sic)."

Rajshri Deshpande's work front

On the work front, Rajshri Deshpande was recently seen in Prime Video's series Rangeen, alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Taaruk Raina, which was released in 2025. In the same year, she appeared in the crime thriller Black Warrant and also featured in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's film Thug Life.

