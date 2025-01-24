Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava lands in trouble over dance scene of 'Sambhaji' and 'Yesubai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chhaava is releasing in cinemas on February 14

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has landed in trouble ahead of release next month. The trailer of the film was released earlier this week and one of the scenes from it led to objection by a Maratha group. Maratha organisation Sambhaji Brigade has objected to the dance sequence of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who are portraying the roles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai respectively in the film.

Demanding the removal of the scene from the film, Sambhaji Brigade said that they are happy that a Hindi film has been made on Sambhaji Maharaj, but through this dance sequence, Sambhaji Maharaj is being insulted and it should be removed.

Deets about the film

Apart from Vicky and Rashmika, the film features Akshaye Khanna stepping into the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Apart from them, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhupalam, Santosh Juvekar and Pradeep Rawat will also be seen in important roles.

The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. Recently, the makers of Chhaava released new posters of its lead cast on social media, adding to the excitement among fans for the film.

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar while Maddock Films has produced it. The music is given by AR Rahman. Although Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres in December last year. But the makers avoided a clash with Allu Arjun's pan-India film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

