Friday, January 24, 2025
     
  4. Emergency vs Azaad: Which film ruled box office in first week of theatrical release?

Two Hindi films, Emergency and Azaad, went head-to-head last week at the box office. Since it has been a week of their theatrical release, its time to find out which film outshined the other. Check out their day-wise collections so far.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 24, 2025 11:49 IST, Updated : Jan 24, 2025 11:49 IST
emergency vs azaad
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Official posters of Emergency and Azaad

Kangana Ranaut came to the big screens last week with her directorial, Emergency. The film went into direct competition with Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan-starrer Azaad at the box office. It has been a week since both films were released in cinemas, it's time to find out which movie outshined the other at the box office and where they stand currently. Check out day-wise collections of both films, as shared by Sacnilk.

Emergency's day-wise collections:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 2.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 3.6 crore
Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 4.25 crore
Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 1.05 crore
Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 1 crore
Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 1 crore
Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 1.01 crore
Week 1 total - Rs 14.41 crore

Azaad's day-wise collections:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 1.5 crore
Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 1.3 crore
Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 1.75 crore
Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 65 lakh
Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 60 lakh
Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 55 lakh
Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 42 lakh
Week 1 total - Rs 6.77 crore

About Emergency and Azaad

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik. The film is based on the former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and focuses majorly on the time when she imposed an Emergency in the country in 1975.

On the other hand, Azaad is a historical drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor and also stars Diana Penty and Piyush Mishra in key roles. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha and nephew of Ajay Devgn, Aaman. 

