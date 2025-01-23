Veer Pahariya seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of his debut film Sky Force's release

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM ANI VIDEO Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force will release in cinemas on January 24, 2025.

Veer Pahariya, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force sought blessings at the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of the release of his film. Veer arrived at the temple early in the morning where he offered prasad and flower garlands at the Shivling. After his visit, he also spoke to news agency ANI and shared his spiritual experience.

''It was joyful (visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple)... Yesterday, around 3:30 in the night, I felt as if Baba was calling me. So I came to the temple today. What can be bigger than getting his blessings before my biggest day (the release of Veer Pahariya's debut film Sky Force),'' he said.

Veer Pahariya's debut film Skyforce is set to release on January 24, and it marks Veer Pahariya's Bollywood debut. The film, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, is based on the true events of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War, focusing on India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase.

Pahariya plays Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a hero of the war, alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Nimat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. On Tuesday, ahead of the film's release, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a special screening of Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who also watched the film.

In a recent interview, Veer expressed his hopes for the impact Sky Force will have on the next generation, much like the 2003 Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya. ''Working on my first film, Sky Force, was rather overwhelming. It is a huge opportunity and a responsibility for me to play a real-life hero, Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who was one of the heroes of the 1965 India-Pakistan war," Pahariya said, adding, "This story needs to be told for the future generations to get inspired by what our heroes have done for our freedom.''

