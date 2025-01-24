Randeep Hooda joins John Cena in Sam Hargrave's action thriller | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Randeep Hooda was last seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar

After the historical biographical film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, actor Randeep Hooda is all set to team up with director Sam Hargrave for an upcoming action thriller titled Matchbox. The film will also star John Cena. The film will be Randeep's second collaboration with the director after the success of their superhit Netflix film, Extraction. The live-action film, which is inspired by Mattel's popular Matchbox toy vehicle line, will also feature Hollywood stars Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. Production is currently underway in Budapest, according to Variety.

The film is directed by the Avengers: Endgame and Extraction 2 fame director Hargrave and is written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. It is being produced by Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, along with Mattel Films' Don Granger and Robbie Brenner.

Matchbox is the story of a group of childhood friends who reunite to stop a global disaster while rediscovering their bond. The movie is based on the iconic Matchbox car line, which originated in 1953 when Jack Odell created a toy small enough to fit in a matchbox for his daughter. Mattel now reports that two Matchbox cars are sold every second globally.

Hooda shared his excitement about working with Hargrave again and said, "Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest."

Meanwhile, the actor has several exciting projects lined up in his kitty. He recently directed and starred in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and is currently filming Jaat, directed by Copichand Malineni, with Sunny Deol. The movie is being produced by the banners behind Pushpa 2. He is also attached to Arjun Ustara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

(With ANI inputs)

