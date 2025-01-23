Anupam Kher takes holy dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh Mela, says 'tears came out of my eyes' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Anupam Kher reached Prayagraj on Tuesday to attend the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela

Anupam Kher took to his social media handles and shared a video of himself taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. In the video shared by the veteran actor, he can be seen chanting mantras while offering prayers to God. Anupam Kher called this an 'emotional' moment of his life adding that his life become 'successful' now.

Along with the video, he expressed his joy and excitement in the caption and wrote in Hindi, which roughly translates, ''Life became successful by bathing Ganga in Mahakumbh !! For the first time, chanted mantras by reaching the place where Maa Ganga, Jamuna ji and Saraswati ji meet! While praying tears started flowing from eyes. Look at the coincidence! Just like this happened one year ago today on the day of Pran Pratishthan in Ayodhya! Hail to Sanatan religion.''

Watch the video here:

Anupam reached Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela on Tuesday. After exiting the airport, Kher briefly spoke with news agency ANI and expressed his excitement about participating in a spiritual gathering.

He said, "I am here to participate in this spiritual gathering. It feels so good to see people from all walks of life here. I also applaud the Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi Adityanath for organising this historic festival in a responsible and safe manner." The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial film titled Emergency wherein he portrayed the role of Jay Prakash Narayan. The veteran actor has a very busy schedule on the film front as several of his big projects are in the pipeline. Some of these films include The Delhi Files, The Raja Saab, Calorie, Jewel Thief, Alert 24x7, and Zamaanat: And Justice For All, among others.

