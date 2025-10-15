Vicky Kaushal says he’ll stay home after welcoming baby with Katrina Kaif: 'It's a huge blessing' Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about becoming a father, revealing that he’s looking forward to 'just being a dad'. He and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fans were over the moon when they announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple have mostly refrained from sharing much about this period, until recently, when the Chhaava actor revealed how eager he is to embrace fatherhood.

What did Vicky Kaushal say about welcoming a baby with Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal recently attended the second edition of the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, where he opened up about one of the most exciting chapters of his life - stepping into fatherhood. A video from the event has since made its way to Reddit, winning hearts online. When asked what he’s most looking forward to about becoming a dad, Vicky laughed and simply said, “Just being a dad.”

Sharing his feelings further, he added, “I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed,” hinting that Katrina Kaif might deliver soon.

He also joked about how life might change once the baby arrives, saying, “Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don’t think I will step out of the house).”

What did Sunny Kaushal say about welcoming a baby in their family?

Recently, Sunny Kaushal, who’s soon to become an uncle, also spoke about the family’s excitement. Chatting with a paparazzo at an event in Mumbai, he said, “Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai (It’s happy news and everyone is delighted). Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (We’re also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come,” he told Instant Bollywood.

When did Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get married?

The duo tied the knot in December 2021 at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They have never shared screen space in a film together. In September, Katrina announced her pregnancy. She is expected to welcome her first child between October to November.

