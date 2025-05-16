From assistant director to Box Office star, a look at Vicky Kaushal's acting journey | Birthday Special Know about Vicky Kaushal here, who began his journey in the entertainment industry as an assistant director and later became a Bollywood star with the historical drama film 'Chhaava'.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 37th birthday today, May 16, 2025. He was last seen in the Bollywood film Chhaava, which turned out to be a major box office success. The historical drama film, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, broke several records at the Indian box office. But did you know that this success didn't happen overnight? In his early days, Vicky Kaushal began his journey in the Hindi film industry as an assistant director. Read further to know about the actor's acting journey here.

After graduating from an engineering college, Vicky was offered a role in a corporate company, but he tore up the offer letter and later decided to go into acting. He joined Kishore Namit's acting academy and then spent two years in theatre and giving auditions. Before entering Bollywood, Vicky started his acting career with the theatrical production Laal Pencil in 2011.

Worked as an assistant director

Vicky Kaushal started his journey in the film industry as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. After which, he played small roles in movies like 'Luv Shuv Tey Chiken Khurana' and 'Bombay Velvet'.

Got his first lead role in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan

Vicky Kaushal rose to fame as an actor in the 2015 film 'Masaan' in which he played the lead role alongside Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. The film marked the directorial debut of Neeraj Ghaywan and won several awards. Vicky received the IIFA Award for Best Debut Actor in 2016. For the unversed, this film was also shown at the 68th International Cannes Film Festival and won the FIPRESCI award for Un Certain Regard at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

In his acting career so far, Vicky has featured in several Bollywood films, including 'Raman Raghav', 'Raazi', 'Sanju', 'URI: The Surgical Strike', 'Sardar Udham', 'Sam Bahadur', 'Dunki', and 'Bad Newz'. He was last seen in Laxman Utekar's directorial Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava became a box-office hit

The historical drama film 'Chhaava' hit the silver screens on February 14, 2025, and was well received by the audience. The film earned Rs 807.91 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the Bollywood film features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in the lead roles. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

For the unversed, the 37-year-old actor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The drama film is slated to be released on March 20, 2026.

Also Read: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel graces the red carpet, check day 3 updates