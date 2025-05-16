Cannes Film Festival 2025: Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel graces the red carpet, check day 3 updates Bollywood actress Nitanshi Goel, known for her role as Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies, made her red carpet debut at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

New Delhi:

Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel stole the spotlight on the third day of the Cannes Film Festival as she made her debut at the 78th edition of the prestigious event. The 17-year-old actress opted for a black and golden strapless gown custom-designed by JADE by Monica and Karishma.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of her Cannes red carpet look. In the caption, she wrote, "Still taking it all in…Grateful, honoured, and so proud to represent a bit of India on this global stage. Walking the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream — thank you for all the love, always."

Fans and followers have filled the comment section with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "Absolutely breathtaking! You look like an absolute queen on the red carpet. So proud to see you representing India with such grace and glam. Keep shining and enjoying every magical moment!" Another user commented, "Looking so beautiful and Gorgeous dear." The post has garnered thousands of views ever since it was posted.

Check the Instagram post below:

Apart from her, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez attended the Cannes Film Festival on day 2 and represented Indian cinema at the Women in Cinema Initiative. She shared a glimpse of her look on social media. In her first look, she is seen in an ivory shirt dress, and for the second look, she wears a white shirt and pants with a gilded corset top. The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival started on May 13 and will conclude on May 24, 2025.

On the work front, Nitanshi Goel was last seen in the docudrama film 'Maidaan' alongside Raid 2 actor Ajay Devgn and Gajraj Rao. She will be next seen in the romantic drama film 'Meeraj', co-starring Mismatched fame Rohit Saraf. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Sonu Sood's directorial 'Fateh' and will be next seen in Tarun Mansukhani's directorial 'Housefull 5' alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

