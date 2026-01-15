Veer Pahariya shares cryptic post amid breakup rumours with Tara Sutaria: 'Waqt bura ho ya achcha…' Veer Pahariya sparked a buzz online after sharing a cryptic post amid ongoing breakup rumours with Tara Sutaria. Here’s what he shared.

Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya has created a stir on the social media with a cryptic post, amid rumours of a split with actress Tara Sutaria. Earlier, reports of the couple’s breakup had been circulating online.

On Thursday, the Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya took to his Instagram handle and shared a carousel of pictures, reflecting on time and timing. Read on to know what he has shared.

Veer Pahariya shares cryptic post amid breakup rumours with Tara Sutaria

In his post, Veer Pahariya wrote, "Waqt bura ho ya achcha, Ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…" hinting at how time changes everything. This post has left fans speculating about his personal life. Take a look below:

The post quickly sparked reactions from fans about the couple's relationship. One user wrote, "Bro's caption (sic)." Another added, "When things were looking so damn beautiful, how did it all go down so drastically?? (sic)"

It must be noted that neither Veer Pahariya nor Tara Sutaria has responded to the breakup rumours.

Veer Pahariya's work front

On the work front, Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut in 2025 with the film Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and others in key roles. The action draam film was directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

