TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested in Pune over alleged rape of woman he met on Instagram Television actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested by Delhi Police from Pune on rape charges. A woman accused him of sexually assaulted her at a house party in Delhi.

New Delhi:

TV actor Ashish Kapoor has been arrested by the Delhi Police from Pune on charges of rape after a woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her inside a washroom. The victim alleged that in the second week of August, during a house party, Kapoor sexually assaulted her. According to police, the victim first met Ashish Kapoor on Instagram.

Initially, the FIR named Ashish Kapoor, his friend, the friend's wife, and two unidentified people. Later, the victim changed her statement, saying that only Ashish Kapoor sexually assaulted her.

She also claimed that the incident was recorded on video, but police have not found any such video footage yet. The victim further alleged that after coming out of the washroom, the friend's wife beat her up. According to the police, it was Ashish Kapoor's friend's wife who made the PCR call.

Ashish Kapoor's acting career

For the unversed, Ashish Kapoor has featured in several television serials in his acting career so far. His notable performance include 'BOSS: Baap of Special Services', 'Chalte Chalte', and 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'. According to IMDb, he was last seen in TV show 'Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha', where he played the role of 'Thakur Suraj Singh'. The show also features Piyali Munshi, Ashish Singh, Ashish Chaturvedi, Rajesh Dubeay and others in the lead roles.

Also Read: Shararat actress Simple Kaul speaks about her separation from Rahul Loomba, says 'it’s tough’