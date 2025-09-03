Shararat actress Simple Kaul speaks about her separation from Rahul Loomba, says 'it’s tough’ Actress and entrepreneur Simple Kaul has confirmed her separation from husband Rahul Loomba after 15 years, describing it as mutual and a tough time.

New Delhi:

Actress and entrepreneur Simple Kaul, best known for her performance in the hit television show 'Shararat', on Wednesday confirmed her separation from husband Rahul Loomba after 15 years of marriage.

For the unversed, the Simple Kaul got married to Rahul Loomba in February 2010. According to details available on Rahul's Instagram handle, he is a visual storyteller and a part-time traveller. However, the reason behind their separation is not disclosed yet.

Simple Kaul speaks about the split

In an interview with HT, Simple Kaul described her separation as difficult. She stated,

"I didn’t want to talk about the separation, as it is not finalised yet. I hadn't planned on sharing about it yet, as it’s tough but I knew this had to happen."

She further added, "I don’t really know how to express what I am feeling right now. I will bounce back. It will take time, but I will."

In another interview with TOI, the actress mentioned that the divorce is mutual. She said, "It's very recent. It is mutual, and we are very mature humans. We're more than family. It just doesn't go in my head that it is done because so many years of my life I've known this person."

She also added, "It doesn't happen in my mind. I live with love, and I walk through my life with lot of love, a lot of happiness, and a lot of spiritual awareness. This is how I live."

In January last year, Simple Kaul wished Rahul Loomba on his birthday in a heartwarming Instagram post. She described him as the one she grew up with. Have a look at the post below.

About Simple Kaul's work

Simple made her acting debut with the television show 'Kutumb' in 2000. She later appeared in several TV serials like 'Khichdi', 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', 'Kumkum: Ek Pyaar Se Bandhan', 'Shararat', 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na', and others.

In 2015, she turned entrepreneur and co-founded the popular restaurant chain '1BHK - Brew House Kitchen' with her friend Addite Malik.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, celebs voice out concerns over Punjab floods, pray for victims