Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, celebs voice out concerns over Punjab floods, pray for victims

New Delhi:

The heavy monsoon rains have caused severe flooding in Punjab. Many areas, including farmland, have been submerged, and thousands of families have been displaced. The situation has raised concern across the country, with people sending prayers and support to those who have been affected. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, have voiced their concern over the devastating floods in Punjab.

Celebrities like Ammy Virk and Diljit Dosanjh have announced that they have adopted families affected by these floods. Whereas singer Satinder Sartaaj's Foundation distributed ration kits to flood-hit families in Punjab.

Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to the social media platforms, they offered prayers for the victims and urged support for those affected by this. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his concern and wrote, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength. The spirit of Punjab shall never break. May God bless them all."

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on ground to help. My every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild."

Sunjay Dutt

Sunjay Dutt offered prayers and extended his support to those affected by floods in Punjab. Taking to X, the Housefull 5 actor wrote, "The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab."

Sonam Bajwa

Renowned Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa wrote, "In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown."

She also added, "I am doing my part to help by donating to organizations actively working on ground as rescue teams, and I humbly urge you to do yours too. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference in someone’s life right now. Let’s come together and stand by Punjab in this crucial time."

