Tumbbad 2 release date out: Here's when Sohum Shah's folk horror film will hit the big screens

New Delhi:

The wait is finally over for fans of Tumbbad, as the makers have officially announced the release date of its much-anticipated sequel, Tumbbad 2. Starring Sohum Shah, the folk horror film is set to return to the big screens next year.

Sharing the announcement on Wednesday, Sohum Shah revealed the film's release date. Apart from Sohum Shah, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Read on to know when the film is releasing on the big screens.

Tumbbad 2 release date out

Sohum Shah took to his Instagram handle to share the film's release date along with a poster. Notably, Tumbbad 2 film will hit the big screens on December 3, 2027. Shah captioned the post as, "A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues… Mark your calendars #Tumbbad2 arrives on 3. 12. 2027 #PralayAayega." Take a look below:

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Also Read: Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui begin shoot, Boney Kapoor graces mahurat ceremony | See pics