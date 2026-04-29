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Tumbbad 2 release date out: Here's when Sohum Shah's folk horror film will hit the big screens

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

The makers of Sohum Shah's upcoming film Tumbbad 2 announced its release date on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Directed by Adesh Prasad, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres next year. Find out its release date.

Tumbbad 2 release date announced.
Tumbbad 2 release date announced. Image Source : Instagram/ Sohum Shah
New Delhi:

The wait is finally over for fans of Tumbbad, as the makers have officially announced the release date of its much-anticipated sequel, Tumbbad 2. Starring Sohum Shah, the folk horror film is set to return to the big screens next year. 

Sharing the announcement on Wednesday, Sohum Shah revealed the film's release date. Apart from Sohum Shah, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Read on to know when the film is releasing on the big screens.

Tumbbad 2 release date out

Sohum Shah took to his Instagram handle to share the film's release date along with a poster. Notably, Tumbbad 2 film will hit the big screens on December 3, 2027. Shah captioned the post as, "A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues… Mark your calendars #Tumbbad2 arrives on 3. 12. 2027 #PralayAayega." Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui begin shoot, Boney Kapoor graces mahurat ceremony | See pics

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