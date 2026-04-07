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Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui begin shoot, Boney Kapoor graces mahurat ceremony | See pics

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Published: ,Updated:

Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have started shooting for the upcoming fantasy horror film Tumbbad 2 on April 7, 2026.

Sohum Shah at Tumbbad 2 mahurat ceremony
Sohum Shah at Tumbbad 2 mahurat ceremony Image Source : @taran_adarsh
New Delhi:

At last, the wait for coming back to the sinister realm of 'Hastar' comes to an end, as Tumbbad 2's shoot has begun. Actor-producer Sohum Shah has teamed up with Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios for making this much-awaited sequel a reality. In order to mark the beginning of the production process, a special mahurat ceremony took place in Mumbai. 

Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor also graced the  mahurat ceremony of the upcoming horror fantasy movie.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Tumbbad 2

A very strong addition to the cast of the sequel, is none other than the ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in an important and multilayered character. Sharing his joy about the casting, Nawazuddin mentioned how much he admires the storyline of the original movie. The sequel will be produced by Sohum Shah Films and PEN Studios.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Anushka Sharma lauds Ranveer for 'seizing once in a lifetime character'; Aditya Dhar responds

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