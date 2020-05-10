Image Source : INDIA TV Covid-19: T-series office in Mumbai sealed

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, T-series office in Mumbai has been sealed. The popular music record label and film production company has been declared as one of the containment zones and has been sealed. Although the T-series office has been following the lockdown rules since day one with majority of the employees working from home, there were few staff who used to come to the office. It is now being said that out of these people, three to four employees have been taken to the hospital. However, there has been no official confirmatuon from T-series yet. Nonetheless, the banner outside their office confirms that it has been sealed.

Earlier, Oberoi Springs that is home to celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh was temporarily sealed after a resident is said to have tested coronavirus positive in one of the blocks.Furthermore, not long ago ABCD 2 actress Seema Pandey’s Andheri building was sealed as well after a doctor was tested COVID-19 positive.

