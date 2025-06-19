Thug Life: SC questions Karnataka over 'no action' against threats, says there's no end to hurt sentiments After Kamal Haasan's alleged language controversy, the release of the film 'Thug Life' is stuck in Karnataka. On Thursday, the Supreme Court questioned the Karnataka government and the film body for not taking any action against anyone who threatened the makers and cast.

New Delhi:

On the release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' stuck in Karnataka, today, on Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the state government to take strict action against those who obstruct the screening of the film in the state. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had said in its order that the film should be released in the state. The court had said that, according to the law, a film with CBFC approval should be released in every state.

Here's what the SC today

According to news agency PTI, the bench of Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan recorded the assurance of the state government that if the film is screened in the state, it will provide adequate security to the cinema halls. The bench said that it does not want to allow a situation to arise in which anyone's sentiments are hurt and the release of the film is stopped, or a stand-up show is cancelled, or an artist is stopped from reciting a poem.

''We cannot allow this to happen. Just because of an opinion, should a movie be stopped? A stand-up comedy should be stopped? Recital of a poem should be stopped? There is no end to hurt sentiments in India. If a stand-up comedian says something, sentiments are hurt, and there is vandalism… Where are we heading? Justice Bhuyan said on June 19.

Instructions to take strict action against those creating obstacles

The bench of judges asked the Karnataka government to control any 'divisive element' that poses a threat to the release of the film. After the assurance of the state government, the apex court has closed the petition, observing that there is no need to give any guidelines or instructions. 'if any individual or group prevent the release of a movie or resorts to coercion or violence, the State shall act promptly by taking action under criminal and civil law, including damages,' the top court said on Thursday.

Mob not allowed to occupy the roads: SC

On Tuesday, June 17, the apex court had strongly reprimanded the state government for not releasing the film in Karnataka. It also said that mobs and vigilantes cannot be allowed to occupy roads. The apex court was hearing the petition of M Mahesh Reddy, who had challenged the non-screening of the film in Karnataka.

What is the controversy over the film?

'Thug Life' could not be released in Karnataka because the film's actor Kamal Haasan said that the Kannada language originated from Tamil. This had created a controversy in the state and online. First, this matter reached the High Court and later the Supreme Court.

