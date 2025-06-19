Kajol opens up about having spooky experience at Ramji film city while shooting Maa, calls it 'haunted' During the promotions of her upcoming film Maa at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Kajol called the place 'haunted' and said that she always felt uncomfortable while shooting there.

Bollywood actress Kajol is currently busy preparing for her upcoming film 'Maa'. Past several days, the actress has been seen promoting her film extensively. Recently, she was at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for the promotions. However, the actress revealed a shocking thing about the film city and said that she always feels uncomfortable while shooting at this place. Kajol claimed that Ramoji Film City has 'haunted vibes' and said that during the time of shooting, she wanted to leave this place and never come back.

Kajol called Ramoji Film City 'haunted'

During an interview, Kajol said, 'Shooting! We don't even know where we can sleep at night. Or even if we leave here, we don't have to come back. So there are many places. We have great examples of this, Ramoji Rao Studios, in Hyderabad itself, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. And so I thought God has protected me and I haven't seen anything.'

Ramoji Film City and the Devgans

Kajol has shot several films at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. This film city is one of the special places for filmmaking in India and blockbuster films of many languages ​​​​, along with Bollywood, Tollywood, have been shot here. Apart from Kajol, her husband and actor Ajay Devgn also keeps shooting for several films at this place and last shot the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR' here.

About 'Maa'

Meanwhile, Kajol is gearing up for the release of 'Maa', where she has played the role of a fierce mother, who is ready to fight anyone to protect her child. Apart from her, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Surjyasikha Das are playing pivotal roles in the film. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and reportedly R Madhavan (Shaitaan reference). The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Jio Studios and Devgn Films. The story is written by Saiwyn Quadras, who is known for films with an emotional core and a real-world. 'Maa' is directed by Vishal Furia.

