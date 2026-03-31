Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor calls Lord Ram 'conscience keeper of billions of people' ahead of new teaser release

New Delhi:

Ranbir Kapoor is in Los Angeles to launch the new teaser of his upcoming film Ramayana. The actor not only spoke about the movie, but also reflected on playing Lord Rama. The film is an adaptation of the Indian epic, revisited both on the big screen and TV several times. This time, Ramayana is releasing on a massive scale, with the best from Indian cinema and Hollywood, collaborating to create a massive spectacle on Diwali 2026.

What did Ranbir Kapoor say about Lord Ram at the Ramayana LA event?

Ranbir Kapoor addressed a query about Ramayana during a Q&A session with director Nitesh Tiwari. Talking about Lord Rama, he said, "Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone."

He further added, “He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”

When is the new teaser of Ramayana releasing?

Producer Namit Malhotra, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on March 27, shared a deeply personal note about the journey behind Ramayana, while also unveiling a major update. He revealed that a new glimpse from the film would be showcased on April 2, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Ramayana: cast, crew and release date

With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana is shaping up to be a once-in-a-generation global spectacle.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is a two-part epic, slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Also read: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's new glimpse as 'Rama' to be released on Hanuman Jayanti | Deets Inside